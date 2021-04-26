How enterprises can leverage no-code solutions for their growth

Now, it is possible to build apps without having any technical know-how or learning a programming language. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By Abhinav Girdhar

Towards the tail-end of 2020’s first quarter, everybody’s life took a sharp turn with COVID-19 forcing a sudden halt to everything. Businesses, unprepared for unprecedented lockdowns, were hit badly. If there was one thing that connected businesses to businesses, people, customers and to other stakeholders, it was technology. Virtual tools were the only means that held and kept the communication alive. Businesses without any ready virtual aids at hand had no option but to ditch the traditional practices and adopt modern ones immediately. COVID-19 re-emphasized the pivotal role of the digital route for business success. Digital assets such as mobile apps, website, graphics, etc., were no more a choice but a necessity.

Hiring technology to build technology

It may seem like a mammoth of a task to build tech solutions for any business because that’s how the entire world was pursuing development; until no-code development platforms came into existence. While “no coding” and “building apps” may seem like two extremes, but in the 21st century, some revolutionary players in the industry have successfully married these two. Now, it is possible to build apps without having any technical know-how or learning a programming language. Often referred to as “no-code” development platforms, these players make it easy for businesses worldwide, especially small businesses, to build desired tech solutions without compromising on its functioning while reducing time to market quite significantly.

App development made easy

As simplistic as it sounds, no-code development platforms have reduced the difficulty levels of building an app. With no special skills or programming knowledge, these platforms enable businesses to build mobile apps, websites, graphics, automated tasks, chatbots, much more in a hassle-free manner. The cost of development and maintenance gets reduced significantly, making it a pocket-friendly venture for any business, irrespective of its size. Further, the process eradicates any need to hire additional talent, saving on cost.

Build high-performance applications with zero risk

No-code development prevents the emergence of shadow IT that increases the risk regarding security and quality. It also breaks down structural barriers between the citizen developers and IT, allowing them to work together without any frictions. All the applications built with no-coding developers are cloud-based, making it secure and accessible from multiple devices. These apps are also easy-to-upgrade as per new directions or guidelines and guarantee high-performance round the clock.

With highly-organized processes to develop an app, lesser bugs are encountered. It significantly reduces the time spent in debugging and encourages fast-paced development.

Conclusion

No one can guarantee a smooth course of life or business in the future, but today we can come together to build a virtual world that shock-proofs our companies. Doing it cost-effectively can empower businesses technologically as well as financially. Here, no-code development partners are making it easier to embrace technology, making it more friendly, cost-effective and desirable for every business worldwide.

(The author is founder, Appy Pie. Views expressed are personal.)