How big has Facebook become? About 150 cr people use it every day, more than 100 cr stories shared

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 3:32 PM

During the conference call after company's third quarter results for 2018 were declared, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that about 1.5 billion (150 crore) people use the platform every day.

Facebook, Facebook stories, Facebook ads, mark zuckerberg, Facebook revenue, how big is Facebook, Facebook news, Facebook q3 results, Facebook latest newsFacebook’s story products have also grown very quickly – from zero to 1 billion in just two years. (Source: IE)

Social networking website Facebook continues to grow and set new benchmarks for other platforms. During the conference call after company’s third quarter results for 2018 were declared, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that about 1.5 billion (150 crore) people use the platform every day. Not just Facebook but platforms owned by it also continue to grow with more than 2.6 billion people using Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger each month, up from around 2.5 billion last quarter.

“We had a solid quarter, and our community and business continue to grow quickly. 2.3 billion people now use Facebook every month, and 1.5 billion every day. Revenue grew 33% year over year to $13.7 billion,” he said, while adding, “There are now more than 2.6 billion people using Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger each month, up from around 2.5 billion last quarter. But now, on average, more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day.”

Facebook’s story products have also grown very quickly – from zero to 1 billion in just two years. Zuckerberg said that more than 1 billion (100 crore) stories are shared across its story platforms and it continues to lead in almost country.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

READ | Private messages of 120 million Facebook users hacked, used for generating money: Report

He said the company is focused on building stories in all its apps as it believes that this is the future and people would want to share in ways that don’t stick around permanently.

“Stories is a medium, like feeds, that can feel very different in very different contexts. So just like most major social apps have feeds — including Pinterest, Twitter, or LinkedIn — but you wouldn’t say that those services do the same things,” he added.

Addressing the challenges, the Facebook CEO said that while WhatsApp Status and Instagram Stories immediately took off and have been huge successes, Facebook Stories started off slower. He said the efforts to shift Facebook from News Feed-first to stories-first hasn’t been as smooth as he had hoped but is important for the Facebook community long term.

“Another challenge is that we’re earlier in developing our ads products for stories, so we don’t make as much money from them yet as we do from feed ads. We’re following our normal playbook here of building out the best consumer products first and focusing on succeeding there before ramping up ads. I’m optimistic that we’ll get ads in stories to perform as well as feed over time, and that the opportunity will be even bigger because it looks like stories will be a bigger medium than feed has been,” he said.

READ | Facebook shares roller coaster as it rides change

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also shared his vision for stories and said that in this quarter, the company improved how ads from News Feed look in Stories. He said this is important for advertisers like Pandora, which uses Facebook and Instagram to reach potential listeners.

“Previously, they would buy Instagram Story ads separately and develop unique creative each time. Now, with Automatic Placements, our technology converts their horizontal video and captions from Facebook into a design that looks native to the vertical Instagram Stories format. For Pandora, this resulted in a 10% lower cost per view than their standalone campaigns — simply by checking a box in our ad tool,” Sandberg added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. How big has Facebook become? About 150 cr people use it every day, more than 100 cr stories shared
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition