How augmented reality can impact learning and development

Published: March 11, 2019 1:13 AM

AR solutions can help learners interact with content overlay in a real-world setting; these can help learners retain knowledge for a longer period of time.

AR is being utilised in learning & development for some years now 

By RP Yadav

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have the power to transform online training by putting corporate learners right in the middle of the action, helping them gain real-world experience in a risk-free environment. In this process, the learning & development (L&D) team plays a key role in implementing talent administration technique to ensure improvement in working groups or individual performance. But an organisation must have a proper plan of action to implement the right procedures; here, the L&D team has to ensure employees get be trained in minimum time with maximum capability.

One of the ways to stay on the cutting-edge of L&D is AR solutions for the L&D department. AR solutions can help learners interact with content overlay in a real-world setting; these can help learners retain knowledge for a longer period of time. AR for training and development can also ease the learning process for the L&D department; it creates curiosity amongst learners, and this is important for trainers to keep trainees away from distraction.

Also, using AR, printed learning material can be enlivened by taking stationary and imbuing it with 3D animations and interactivity that engages learners. AR is being utilised in L&D for some years now, but in the last couple of years it has started becoming standard consideration.

(The author is chairman & managing director, Genius Consultants Ltd)

