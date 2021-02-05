How an Apple Watch possibly saved the life of this 58-year-old man

Apple watch's heart rate monitiring feature possibly saves life of a 58-year old man

Wearing a smartwatch is like keeping a mini-computer on your wrist that will not just let you access apps but keep an eye on your heart rate and other vital signs. But smartwatches are not as popular as regular watches still. When 58-year-old Bob March was given an Apple Watch as an anniversary present, little did he know it will be his life-saver, a few days after wearing it? But it turned out to be so.

Once he started using the watch his Heart rate app showed erratic heart readings with highs as much as 127 beats per minute (BPM) and resting below 60 BPM. Bob, who used to be a half marathon runner, was curious about the smartwatch’s various health features. Within days of wearing it, the watch readings pointed towards a possible heart condition that Bob might have developed.

On getting checked from a practitioner, Bob was diagnosed with arrhythmia, a condition where people suffer from an irregular heartbeat, causing his heart to work in overdrive. Irregular heart rhythm increases the risk of stroke or cardiac arrest. Soon Bob had to go through a surgery. Now he is doing fine and goes for a run daily with his dog alongside. It didn’t take long for the Apple Watch to become an invaluable purchase.

Apple shared Bob’ story as a part of its “Heart Month” campaign. Last year, the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on the Apple Watch helped save the life of a 61-year-old man from Indore. Another case is when an 80-year-old lady in Germany with a heart condition was alerted by the Apple Watch.

The smartwatch also came to the rescue of a cyclist in the UK who got stuck in the river. He called using his watch and was saved by a rescue team.