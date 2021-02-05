  • MORE MARKET STATS

How an Apple Watch possibly saved the life of this 58-year-old man

By: |
February 5, 2021 6:13 PM

Once he started using the watch his Heart rate app showed erratic heart readings with highs as much as 127 beats per minute (BPM) and resting below 60 BPM.

apple watch, apple smart watch saves life, Apple Watch possibly saved the life of this 58-year-old man, Bob March, Bob gets arrhythmia surgery, watch helping in signaling Bob heart conditionApple watch's heart rate monitiring feature possibly saves life of a 58-year old man

Wearing a smartwatch is like keeping a mini-computer on your wrist that will not just let you access apps but keep an eye on your heart rate and other vital signs. But smartwatches are not as popular as regular watches still. When 58-year-old Bob March was given an Apple Watch as an anniversary present, little did he know it will be his life-saver, a few days after wearing it? But it turned out to be so.

Once he started using the watch his Heart rate app showed erratic heart readings with highs as much as 127 beats per minute (BPM) and resting below 60 BPM. Bob, who used to be a half marathon runner, was curious about the smartwatch’s various health features. Within days of wearing it, the watch readings pointed towards a possible heart condition that Bob might have developed.

Related News

On getting checked from a practitioner, Bob was diagnosed with arrhythmia, a condition where people suffer from an irregular heartbeat, causing his heart to work in overdrive. Irregular heart rhythm increases the risk of stroke or cardiac arrest. Soon Bob had to go through a surgery. Now he is doing fine and goes for a run daily with his dog alongside. It didn’t take long for the Apple Watch to become an invaluable purchase.

Apple shared Bob’ story as a part of its “Heart Month” campaign. Last year, the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on the Apple Watch helped save the life of a 61-year-old man from Indore. Another case is when an 80-year-old lady in Germany with a heart condition was alerted by the Apple Watch.

The smartwatch also came to the rescue of a cyclist in the UK who got stuck in the river. He called using his watch and was saved by a rescue team.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. How an Apple Watch possibly saved the life of this 58-year-old man
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Xiaomi’s new concept phone has a four-sided curved ‘waterfall’ display without any ports or buttons
2SC refuses to entertain plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy
3Microsoft launches Viva employee experience platform as next big bet on future of remote work