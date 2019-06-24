Hotstar breaks record during India vs Pakistan, match streamed by 100 million users

Hotstar also recorded 15.6 million concurrent users when India took on Pakistan at the World Cup.

Hotstar, the largest Over-The-Top streaming platform by Star India achieved two unprecedented feats on June 16th, during the India vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019. The active daily user number of Hotstar touched 100 million, the highest-ever witnessed by that platform on a single day. Not only that, the platform also recorded 15.6 million concurrent users, which was a 1.7x increase from the average concurrency witnessed by the platform and the highest-ever in a ODI match streamed through the platform.

Rohit Sharma was the hero of the match as India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in a rain-marred match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Virat Kohli and Co batter first and put up a humunguos 336. Chasing 337, Pakistan seemed to be going well as Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam put up a 100+ partnership for the third wicket. But the Indian bowlers kept bowling tight lines, due to which the required run-rate kept rising. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both Zaman and Azam in the same over, after which the Pakistan innings fell apart.

Hotstar has been streaming ICC Cricket World Cup this year in six different – English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, to reach out to the regional audience as well. In a statement, the company said, 66% of the total 100 million users of June 16th came from the towns across the country and not from the metro cities, where OTT services seem to be booming.

Stating that the company has just ‘set a new viewership benchmark’, Chief Product Officer of Hotstar, Varun Narang said, “We are delighted to have been able to deliver an uninterrupted cricket watching experience to such a large audience at once.”

“Hotstar brings indisputable technology prowess to the OTT industry, the 100 million single day platform reach demonstrates only that.” he further added.

Apart from India, the OTT platform is also taking the ICC World Cup 2019 to cricket fanatics in the US and Canada as well. Hotstar has also attracted a plethora of advertisers from across the country.

After 27 years, the marquee tournament is following a round-robin format. The 10 teams taking part in the tournament – India, England, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and West Indies – will play against each other for global cricket’s most coveted crown. India will next face West Indies on June 27.