Hoppup Sonic Headphones: Clean sound at a great price

Wireless headphones are everywhere, right? The fact is, they are designed for active lifestyles and as the name suggests, they are completely free of any cables or connectors that link them to the mobile phone, laptop or desktop computer (so they eliminate the hassle of wires), they are comfortable and secure and the best part is, they give a sophisticated look to the wearer engaged in remote working or learning. Of course, they are comfortable and secure too, hence immensely popular among the home-bound lot.

The good news is you can now find a pair to fit every budget. Hoppup Sonic headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable on the user’s ears. Priced at Rs 799, these comfortable earphones are foldable and adjustable for all head sizes to create an immersive experience to play its HD sound quality. The integrated buttons on the headphones allow the user to control the sound input mode, manage calls, play-pause the music, and adjust the volume without dragging the mobile phone out.

Hoppup Sonic is available in three colour variants—Black, Red, and Blue. Powered with Bluetooth 5.0, Hoppup Sonic connects to Bluetooth-enabled devices seamlessly. The user can play music and attend calls without any lag. I connected it to my mobile device and played some of Hindi and English songs from Spotify; the headphone has a thumping bass with pretty good sound quality, making it a worthy audio gear for listening to music. The headphone comes with three playing modes—SD Card, Wireless, and Aux. The C-type charging port in these on-ear headphones will restore the battery to the maximum fast.

Additionally, close to 20 hours of playtime without any fatigue or pressure make Hoppup Sonic a good pick in the sub-1k price range. The foldable and good build makes it easier to carry them, and the adjustable design allows a free-size fit for all. The buttons are designed to be tactile for feather-touch press-play. The headphone comes with control buttons— mode, volume, and power.

In summary, Hoppup Sonic headphones are comfortable to wear for long hours, have clear detailed bass performance and good battery life.

Estimated street price: Rs 799