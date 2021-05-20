Hoppup Rush Headset: Cool wearable, easy on pocket too

Its inbuilt mic feature has an active noise cancellation technology to enhance your voice while reducing background sound.

HOPPUP RUSH is another Bluetooth headset to ease your hectic job by letting you multitask while being on a call. Priced at Rs 499 only, it is comfortable to use and easy to handle. It comes packed with features like 55 hours play time and the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The universally fitted design and 180 degree rotation are other features that make this product pretty good.

Rush is a cozy designed wireless headset that can be comfortably worn for long hours. It is available in Black colour and has a classy look to it. Let’s talk about its sound quality, one of the essential features while buying a headset. The Hoppup Rush has natural, clear and high-definition sound so that you can listen to the music clearly as well as communicate with someone in a clear voice. Its inbuilt mic feature has an active noise cancellation technology to enhance your voice while reducing background sound.

You can pair the Hoppup Bluetooth headset with smartphones, tablets and laptops. Its charging capacity won’t disappoint you. Within two hours, it gets fully charged and can run for 55 hours from the time it’s fully charged. So, the customers can enjoy a hands-free calling experience without any interruptions. The headset has a powerful and rechargeable Lithium battery. Hence it provides a long-lasting talk time and music play in a single charge.

The range of this headset is upto 10 metres; hence it provides you with the benefit of quick and stable connectivity alongside clear audio quality. This headset also enables you to answer calls and multitask with ease even if you are performing some intense work.

Estimated street price: Rs 499