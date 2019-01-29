Honor View 20 with world’s first 48-megapixel camera, punch-hole selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor View 20 has been launched in India

Honor View 20 has been formally launched in India at an event in Gurugram. The smartphone was originally launched as Honor V20 in China and is the world’s first to feature the punch-hole camera on the display, as well as a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Honor View 20 is a flagship device that ships with the HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that is integrated inside the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The company also announced the launch of the Honor Band 4 and Honor Watch in India at the event.

Honor View 20 Price in India

The Honor View 20, the company’s first flagship to launch in India this year, is priced at Rs 37,990 for the 6GB/128GB model while the 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 45,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours. The company also launched the Moschino Edition for the Honor View 20 in India – available only in Phantom Blue colour while the Phantom Red model has not been announced. The sale starts at 12 noon from January 30.

The smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon.in and HiHonor store, as well as Reliance Digital for the offline sales.

Honor View 20 Specifications

The Honor View 20 is the world’s first smartphone to feature a punch-hole camera on the display, besides carrying the honour of debuting the world’s first 48-megapixel camera. The selfie camera resides in a hole on the top-left of the smartphone, making it possible for the company to achieve a bezel-less display without having to include the notch. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and the screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 per cent. It has a resolution of 1080×2310 pixels with a 4.5mm punch hole that houses a 3.05mm camera.

Honor has equipped its flagship processor Kirin 980 on the View 20, making it on par with the smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, as well as Samsung phones with the Exynos 9810. The company has manufactured the processor on the 7-nanometre FinFET technology. The smartphone packs 6GB or 8GB RAM options along with the storage configurations including 128GB and 256GB with support for expandability. It runs Android 9 Pie with the company’s new MagicUI on top.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor View 20 bears a 48-megapixel primary camera that, the company claims, offers a detailed shot, including the wide-angle shots.

Honor is doubling down on Artificial Intelligence on the View 20 that gives Ultra AI Clarity to the photos, the company said at the event. The smartphone has Dual NPU for faster image processing, powered by AI. There is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera sitting next to the primary sensor, which the company calls the 3D Camera. It is used for mapping the shapes and sizes of objects to detect the accuracy in photos. However, Honor View 20 lets the users play gesture-controlled games using the ToF camera.

The Honor View 20 has liquid cooling system embedded inside, along with GPU Turbo 2.0 for the gamers. The company touted the triple-antenna WiFi on the smartphone that will ensure good data connectivity while the fingers obscure the standard antennas during gameplay. It also has Dual-frequency GPS to facilitate location accuracy. The Honor View 20 comes with PC Mode that works with wires and wirelessly can lets the user access phone and same UI on a desktop simultaneously.

The smartphone comes with the Aurora Nanotexture at the back, which is essentially a reflecting effect looking like broad arrows navigating towards the bottom. The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.