Honor View 20 with punch-hole selfie, 48-megapixel rear cameras set to launch on January 29 in India

The smartphone will come with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Honor’s Magic UI 2.0.1 skin loaded on top and GPU Turbo 2.0 for an enhanced gaming experience.

Honor View 20, the Chinese device maker’s first smartphone with a punch hole display will launch in India on January 29. The smartphone was unveiled in China as Honor V20 in end-December 2018 and will make its global debut in Paris on January 22.

The Honor View 20 is the company’s flagship smartphone and sports an in-screen punch-hole selfie camera, a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, Kirin 980 SoC, and a large 4,000mAh battery.

The Honor View 20 will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon.in and the e-tailer has a dedicated page where interested buyers can click on the “Notify Me” button to receive updates about the launch of the smartphone.

Additionally, the Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the mid-ranger Honor 10 Lite as well in India on January 15. The smartphone is the successor to Honor 9 Lite and was unveiled in China as Honor 10 Youth.

Honor View 20 Price

Honor V20 aka View 20 was launched in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations in China and has been priced at 2,999 yuan (approx Rs 30,500) and 3,499 yuan (approx Rs 35,500), respectively. Although Honor is yet to provide any information about the variants or pricing in India, they are expected to be in the same range.

Although Honor launched a special Moschino edition of the smartphone in China, which comes in 8GB/256GB configuration, it remains to be seen if it will do the same globally.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro receives permanent price cut!

Honor View 20 specifications

Honor View 20 sports 6.4-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2310 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device sports very large screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 per cent, thanks to an extremely thin chin at the bottom and the punch-hole that houses the front camera. The device measures 156.9mmx75.4mmx8.1mm.

Talking about performance, View 20 comes powered by Huawei’s home-bred chipset, the Kirin 980 and with eight cores and peak clock rate of 2.6GHz. The processor is coupped with 6GB or 8GB RAM variants depending on the model you pick along with a standard 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. However, the special edition version comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone will come with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Honor’s Magic UI 2.0.1 skin loaded on top and GPU Turbo 2.0 for an enhanced gaming experience.

In optics, View 20 comes with a massive 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and 0.8 µm/pixel. Additionally, there is also a 3D time-of-flight camera (ToF camera), which will not only assist in photography but will enable 3D body shaping that can be utilised in features such as slimming. The camera comes with features such as an ability to record slow-motion videos and 4K videos at 960fps, AI HDR, LED flash for low-light photography assistance. The device houses a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front.

The device draws power from a 4,000mAh battery and it supports 22.5W fast charging. For connectivity, the dual SIM smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C for PC connectivity.

Apart from regular features, Honor View 20 features Link Turbo technology that allows apps on the smartphone to use Cellular data and Wi-Fi at the same time. The technology lets apps to choose between networks and lets one app access Wi-Fi data while allowing another app to use cellular data.