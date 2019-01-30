Honor View 20: Top 5 features of world’s first 48-megapixel camera phone

Huawei brand Honor on Tuesday added another flagship device to its smartphone portfolio available in India. The Honor View 20, which is the rebranded version of the Honor V20, made its debut in the country with many firsts – it has got the world’s first 48-megapixel primary camera, it features a punch-hole display, another first in the mobile industry. But the list of features Honor View 20 brings does not end here. It is a flagship device that aims to take on bigwigs that are priced higher. Honor also took a potshot at OnePlus 6T at the launch event in New Delhi, which possibly hints at company’s plan to counter OnePlus flagships in the upper mid-range.

Here’s a rundown of the five top features of the Honor View 20, which is now available to buy starting at Rs 37,999 in India. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon India, HiHonor online store, and Reliance Digital stores for the offline customers.