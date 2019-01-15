Honor View 20 pre-orders start in India: Expected price, specifications

The much-awaited smartphone, Honor View 20 (aka V20), is now available for pre-orders on Amazon India starting Tuesday, January 15. The flagship Honor View 20 can be pre-booked by visiting the dedicated page on the e-commerce website. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to launch the View 20 on January 29 in India, which is when the official pricing for the smartphone will be announced.

The Honor View 20 features a 48-megapixel rear camera, making it the world’s first phone with the highest megapixel count for a smartphone camera sensor, while the selfie camera resides in a punch-hole cutout on the display.

Powered by Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 980 SoC based on a 7nm process, the View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0.1 based on Android Pie 9. The Honor View 20 is paired with a Mali G76 MP10 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and a maximum of 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the smartphone sports a 6.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2310×1080 and has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 per cent.

Besides the 48-megapixel sensor, the rear of the phone sports a secondary Time of Flight (ToF) stereoscopic sensor to capture the depth of an image while the front-facing camera is equipped with a 25MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

The handset is fueled by a 4000mAh battery that supports fast charging. The connectivity options for the device include Dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band—2.4GHz and 5GHz), A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

The Honor View 20 or Honor V20 is priced at 2,999 yuan (about Rs 30,000) for the base model and goes up to 3,499 yuan (roughly Rs 35,500) for the top variant in China. However, an IANS report suggested that the Honor View 20 will be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India.