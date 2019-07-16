Honor View 20, 20i, others available at huge discounts on Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sales

Honor View 20 is the world’s first smartphone to feature a punch-hole camera on the display.

Amazon Prime Day has entered the second and final day where a lot of deals and offers have been already grabbed. Its rival the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is also live with similar deals on smartphones, laptops, and other electronic products.

The shopping carnival is just the right moment for those looking for great deals to buy smartphones. Huawei brand Honor has announced some of the best smartphone deals on both Amazon.in and Flipkart. “With Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Prime Days, we are offering our best smartphones at even more exciting prices for the consumers,” Suhail Tariq, CMO, Honor India said. Here is a rundown of all the deals on Honor phones.

Honor 8C

The Honor 8C will be available in 4GB and 32GB variant and will be selling at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer is there to sweeten the deal by another Rs 7,350 (maximum) discount when you trade in your old phone with the purchase. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 along with an exchange offer of Rs 7,000.

Honor 20i

Huawei sub-brand Honor’s affordable phone, Honor 20i, is the most affordable phone in the company’s new Honor 20 series. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Honor 20i 4GB and 128GB storage variant. The discount is available when you pay using online payment mode. For those looking to swap their old smartphone, Flipkart offers an additional instant discount worth up to Rs 13,500.

Honor View 20

The smartphone is available on Amazon at Rs 27,999 at a great discount of 35 per cent. Amazon offers maximum exchange value of Rs 10,400 for the Honor View 20.

Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite 3GB+32GB variant is selling at Rs 9,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart while the 4GB+64GB model is available at Rs 11,999 on both e-tailing sites.

Amazon offers an instant 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI credit card on these smartphones. During the sale days, the e-commerce giants are offering attractive exchange offer and no-cost EMI options among other benefits.