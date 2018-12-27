Honor V20 (View 20) with punch-hole selfie, 48-megapixel AI rear cameras launched; to be ‘Amazon Exclusive’ in India

Honor V20 will be launched as Honor View 20 in the markets outside China

Huawei sub-brand Honor on Wednesday launched the Honor V20 at an event in China. The Honor V20 has a punch-hole selfie camera, much like the Huawei Nova 4 and Galaxy A8s, bearing a 25-megapixel sensor and a 48-megapixel rear camera as the highlights. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, which is the flagship SoC made by Huawei using the 7-nanometre FinFET technology. The smartphone will be launched as Honor View 20 in international markets starting with the launch in Paris on January 22. The Honor View 20 will also be released into the Indian markets with an exclusive partnership with Amazon.in.

Honor V20 Price

The Honor V20 has been priced at 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs 30,400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version; 3,499 yuan (roughly Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black, Charm Blue, and Red colour options. There is another variant called the Honor V20 Moschino Edition that costs 3,999 yuan (approximately Rs 40,600). It will be available only in Red and Blue colours. The pre-orders of the Honor V20 start December 28 via online channels such as JD.com, Suning.com, and Tmall.

In India and other markets, the Honor V20 will be sold as Honor View 20 via Amazon.in as the exclusive online seller. The registrations for the Honor View 20 are now live on a dedicated listing available on the e-commerce website. The launch date, price, and availability of the smartphone will be announced by the company later.

Honor V20 Specifications

The Honor V20 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs MagicUI 2.0.1. The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2310 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen-to-body ratio of the Honor V20 is 91.82 per cent. The Honor V20 is powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, built on 7-nanometre FinFET technology, that is coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphone comes with onboard storage options of 128GB and 256GB with no support for expandability.

For the cameras, the Honor V20 bears a 48-megapixel rear camera that is accompanied by a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) camera, which offers the depth in photos. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole, the latest innovation to how the display real estate can be leveraged to include the camera in the front. The Honor V20 is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood, which supports fast charging. One of the touted features of the Honor V20 is Link Turbo technology that automatically switches between Wi-Fi and mobile data to maintain a good data connection without impacting the running downloads or Internet browsing.