Honor Play with 3D face unlock, dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor Play has a notch on the top of the display

Honor Play is the latest smartphone from Huawei brand Honor’s stable that has launched in India. The company had been teasing the launch of the Honor Play for a few days wherein it could not keep it a secret as it revealed most specifications of the smartphone. The Honor Play was launched in China in June this year and the company has now announced its official debut in India. The smartphone boasts of a 19.5:9 notched display, AI-powered dual cameras, and 3D facial scanning.

Honor Play Price in India

The Honor Play India price has been set at Rs 19,999 for the base variant while the top-end model costs Rs 23,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon.in and HiHonor e-store from today, August 6 starting 4 pm in the evening. The Honor Play comes in Midnight Black and Navy Blue colour options. As for the launch offers, the Vodafone customers can get 10GB of extra data per month for a validity of 12 months. This offer comes bundled with Amazon Prime membership.

Honor Play Specifications

The Honor Play is the latest addition to Honor’s smartphone line in India. Honor already enjoys a decent foothold in the budget segment but the company is looking to enter the mid-range bracket with the Honor Play. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 skin. There is a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display housing a notch on the top in a setting of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor clocked at a maximum speed of 2.36GHz. The Honor Play packs 4GB and 6GB RAM options, along with 64GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor Play bears a setup of dual shooters – a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel shooter with a f/2.4 aperture. There are PDAF and a single LED flash given on the phone. Besides, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the device having an aperture of f/2.0. There is facial recognition aided by AI, which also constitutes a large part of the automatic settings in the camera app. There is a fingerprint sensor given at the back. Fueling the internals of the Honor Play is a 3750mAh battery under the hood.