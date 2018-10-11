Honor Play review: A delight for hardcore gamers

The Honor Play is equipped with 16MP+2MP Dual rear camera backed with AI technology to convert regular photos in professional photography. The “Smart technology” can auto-identify scene types and adjust the camera settings accordingly.

In recent months, Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, has received a very good response to its Android smartphone range from Indian consumers. Notable among them is Honor Play; launched in early August, it was sold out in five minutes on Amazon. Last week, the firm said it has created a milestone by selling 2 million Honor smartphones this year on Flipkart. However, our focus here in on the hugely popular Honor Play, a powerful performer especially intended for the die-hard gamers.

Recently, Honor unveiled a new Ultraviolet colour variant of Honor Play, in addition to the already existing Midnight Black and Navy Blue colours. It is available in 4GB+64GB variant exclusively on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The device is equipped with the flagship Kirin 970 AI processor with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that specialises in the acceleration of Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to perform AI tasks.

Company officials reckon the Honor Play will set the benchmark for exceptional graphics and user experience with the ingenious GPU Turbo Technology. With GPU Turbo, graphics processing efficiency is improved by up to 60% while overall SoC power consumption is saved by 30%. This is beneficial since graphically demanding operations consume battery quickly.

Additionally, the gaming experience is AI-enabled for total immersion. This 4D gaming experience includes not only graphics and 3D audio effects, but AI vibration customised games and matched to in-game objects and scenarios.

The Honor Play is equipped with 16MP+2MP Dual rear camera backed with AI technology to convert regular photos in professional photography. The “Smart technology” can auto-identify scene types and adjust the camera settings accordingly.

To give a perfect image, Honor’s AI Camera technology adjusts the exposure and colour accordingly, recognises 22 objects real time and 500+ scenarios in real time, and the AI motion detection makes snapshots easier with better stability.

Moreover, the AI Motion Detection, EIS and the AI Image Stabilisation function enables you to capture every moment as you please. The front camera detects the user’s face instantly, whether you hold your phone in landscape, portrait or at any angle.

The enhanced smart gallery intelligently identifies the characters and scenes in your photos and creates a tag for each group.

You can also search for photos using keywords. Photos in the smart gallery can be grouped and generated into music videos with pre-installed music, and you can even add AR gestures, make-up and backgrounds to your photos from a range of applications.

The Honor Play has a slim and subtle unibody with metal design. At the back, the Honor Play comes with a fingerprint scanner that sits at the centre of the smartphone. The left side of the phone has hybrid-SIM slot, the volume rocker and the power button is placed on the right. Honor has also included a 3.5mm headphone jack which is at the bottom of the handset along with USB Type-C charging port, microphone and speaker grille.

Honor Play is equipped with 16.0cm FullView HD + (1080×2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio bezel-less Notch display that has 89% screen-to-body ratio.

On the software side, Honor Play comes with EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1. Smart optimisation and file management features prevent the degradation of Android performance over time. It features 100% faster app start up and intelligent awareness learning, meaning your phone will optimise itself for high performance.

Overall, the Honor Play is a very smooth, fast and responsive phone with a great user interface.

– Estimated street price: Rs 19,999