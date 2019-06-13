Honor Pad5 10.1-inch, 8-inch tablets with 4G VoLTE calling launched in India

Huawei brand Honor launched its Honor 20 series in India earlier this week. Alongside, the Chinese company has also announced the launch of Honor Pad5. The Honor Pad5 comes in two sizes – 10.1-inch and 8-inch. The arrival of the Honor’s tablet in India makes sense as India saw a rise of 62 per cent in the shipment of 4G tablets. Meanwhile, the global market share of tablets is gradually shrinking.

The Honor Pad5 8-inch model will be available at Rs 15,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs 17,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. The Pad5 10.1-inch costs Rs 16,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. Both the models will be sold in Glacial Blue colour on Flipkart starting next month.

For specifications, the Honor Pad5 10.1-inch comes with Kirin 659 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB or 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. It runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. there is a 10.1-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. It has a 2-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel main camera at the back. It supports 4G VoLTE voice calling, fingerprint unlock, and dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

The Honor Pad5 8-inch has an 8-inch FHD display with 1920×1200 pixel resolution. It is powered by a Kirin 710 processor with two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB – with microSD card expandability of up to 512GB. There are two 8-megapixel cameras – one at the front and one at the back. It has MagicUI 2.0 based on Android Pie. There is 4G VoLTE voice calling, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, and face unlock among others.

Huawei is still reeling from the blow served by US companies that can potentially cripple its global business. But it is using the global disregard towards it to leverage its native plans to counter the most popular mobile operating system. Huawei is moving ahead to trademark its own mobile ecosystem called Hongmeng globally. This is one part of the efforts the company is making to brave the headwinds.

It still relies on markets outside the US for its global business, India being one of them. Honor is not backing down and releasing its products despite the US tension.