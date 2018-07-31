Honor Note 10 with dual cameras, 5000mAh battery launched

Honor Note 10 is the successor to the Honor Note 8

Huawei’s Honor has finally launched the Note 10 at an event in China. The company has been teasing the smartphone for a while and it put all the speculations and rumours to rest. The Honor Note 10 is the successor to the Honor Note 8, which was launched in 2016. The highlight of the smartphone is the Dolby panoramic audio and the Nine Liquid Cooling technology that the company claims will manage the thermal operation inside the phone.

The Honor Note 10 is priced at 2,799 yuan (roughly Rs 28,100) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model that costs 3,199 yuan (roughly Rs 32,100) and finally a high-end model with 8GB and 128GB storage version that is priced at 3,599 yuan (roughly Rs 36,100). The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Lily White, and Phantom Blue colour options and it will be available to purchase starting August 3 in China via major e-commerce websites.

For the specifications, the Honor Note 10 is a dual SIM smartphone that comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio – without the notch. Powering the smartphone is a Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options with support for expandable storage via microSD card.

The Honor Note 10 has a dual camera setup comprising a 24-megapixel sensor and 16-megapixel sensor on the rear. There is an LED flash module accompanying the cameras. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera with AI modes and Face Beauty features. The front camera also doubles up as the facial scanner. Besides, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back. A 5000mAh battery fuels the smartphone.