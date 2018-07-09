Honor Note 10 officially teased, will come with AI features, 2K display

Honor Note 10 will be powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC

After months of anticipation, Huawei brand Honor is finally gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone – Honor Note 10. Said to be in development for more than two years, the Honor Note 10 will finally debut in China in coming days as the company has officially teased its launch. The Honor Note 10 will be the successor to the Honor Note 8 that was launched in 2016.

In a post on Weibo, Honor has shared a teaser image showing that the Honor Note 10 is the official name for the successor of Note 8, ditching the speculations of the Honor Note 9. The smartphone has been in development for two years and the company president George Zhao recently announced the Honor Note 10’s launch likely to happen sometime later this year. The teaser, spotted by a Spanish website SolucionesWindroid, has revealed key specifications of the Honor Note 10.

For the specifications, the Honor Note 10 will be powered by the company’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM options and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.9-inch QHD+ 18:9 display without a notch. The teaser image shows two cameras on the rear of the smartphone, however, the camera detail of a 16-megapixel camera mentioned in the teaser does not specify whether it’s for the front or one of the rear cameras.

Apart from the aforementioned information, the teaser image shows that the Honor Note 10 will feature the company’s GPU Turbo technology, as well as internally developed AI capabilities. However, the teaser does not reveal any launch date and we can expect that to be revealed sooner or later via another teaser or media invites.