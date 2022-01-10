Honor Magic V folding phone launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 66W fast charging: Specs, price

It is the first foldable to launch with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Huawei spin-off brand Honor launched its first folding phone, the Honor Magic V, in China on Monday, January 10, 2022. The Honor Magic V packs many industry firsts. It is the first foldable to launch with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is also the first folding phone to be IMAX Enhanced-certified. It has lots of megapixels in the camera department, 66W fast charging support, and runs Android 12-based Magic UI 6.0.

Honor is unsurprisingly pitching the Magic V against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, a foldable that is more widely available and has become a big inspiration for almost every folding phone to launch in the market, today. It takes the Fold design as base and builds on it with a hinge that omits the gap when the device is folded. Also, it has a more useful external or cover display more akin to a regular smartphone.

More specifically, the Honor Magic V has a 6.45-inch 1080p cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and fast 120Hz refresh rate. The inner folding display is meanwhile 7.9-inch flexible OLED with a 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution, 10.3:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The outer screen can pull 1000nits while the inner screen tops out at 800nits. Both displays support HDR10+ playback.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic V has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Software is Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. The phone is further backed by a 4,750mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging.

On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 50MP colour spectrum sensor. There are, also, two 42MP cameras inside hole punch cut-outs on the inner and outer screen.

The Honor Magic V starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,16,199) for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will sell for CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs 1,27,760). It will be available in China from January 18. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.