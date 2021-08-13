Honor Magic 3 series, Honor X20 5G launched: Specs, price and everything to know

Honor Magic 3 Series With Qualcomm SoCs

Honor has launched the Magic 3 series for global markets and X20 5G exclusive to China. The Magic 3 series has three models, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, and Honor Magic 3 Pro+. Magic 3 series comes with 5G support and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs while Honor X20 is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity SoC.

Honor Magic 3 offered in Bright Black, Dawn Blue, Glaze White, and Gold colours is priced at roughly Rs 52,800 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and roughly Rs 57,300 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

The new Honor Magic 3 Pro offered in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Gold colours is priced at roughly Rs 68,800 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, roughly Rs 72,300 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model, and roughly Rs 78,000 for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ costs roughly Rs 91,800 for the sole 12GB + 512GB model and that is offered in Bright Black and Glaze White colours.

Honor X20 5G is offered in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours and priced at roughly Rs 21,800 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, roughly Rs 25,200 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and roughly 28,700 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Honor Magic 3 specifications

Honor Magic 3 comes with 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,344×2,772 pixels) OLED display, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, 456ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is IP54 dust and water-resistant.

Its camera lens setup includes a triple rear camera with 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 64-megapixel black-and-white sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. One can use 10X digital zoom to click far off objects and up to 4K resolution video with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), multi-lens video, and more. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.

Honor Magic 3 Pro specifications

Specifications are close to Honor Magic 3 but with some upgrades. There is an additional 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.5 lens here. At the front, along with the 13-megapixel shooter, there is an additional depth sensor in the pill-shaped cutout. It comes with up to 512GB of storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and has up to 12GB of RAM.

Honor Magic 3 Pro has the same 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, 50W wireless charging along reverse wireless charging.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ specifications

The only upgrade it has compared to the Pro model is it gives improvements in the camera department. The primary 50-megapixel sensor also features optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter is replaced by a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The setup also supports 10X hybrid zoom, 3.5X optical zoom, and upto 100X digital zoom.

Honor X20 5G specifications

Honor X20 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) TFT LCD display. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. In-camera department, Honor X20 5G uses a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

Honor X20 5G packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.