Honor launches its first phone after Huawei split: everything to know

Honor has announced its new flagship phone V40 5G in China.

Honor has announced its new flagship phone V40 5G in China. It is its first launch since Huawei sold off Honor to Shenzhen-based consortium of Chinese partners. The smartphone is likely to be available to the rest of the world under “View” branding.

Honor V40 5G specifications

The phone comes with a 6.72-inch OLED screen and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 4,000mAh battery can be also be charged wirelessly. The primary camera has a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel sensor.

V40 is available in China with prices starting at 3,599 yuan for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 3,999 yuan (~$620) doubles the storage to 256GB.