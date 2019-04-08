Honor Gala Festival sale sees Rs 8,000 on Honor Play: Big offers on phones, tablets, & smartwatches

(Image source: IE)

Huawei brand Honor has started its online sale, the Honor Gala Festival, on Monday. The sale that will continue till Friday, April 12, has a range of deals on Honor phones, tablets, and wearables. The five-day sale is live on Amazon India, as well as Flipkart, and offers ‘attractive’ discounts of up to 50 percent.

Amazon says buyers will benefit from the sale with “offers worth Rs 50 crore”.

Amazon deals

Honor Play 4GB/64GB variant can be purchased at Rs 13,999 whereas Honor 8X 4GB/64GB variant can be bought at just Rs 12,999 on Amazon.

Honor 7C variant in 3GB/32GB is available for purchase at Rs 7,999 and its 4GB/64GB variant can be bought at the price of Rs 8,499.

Honor 8C is priced at Rs 8,999 for its 4GB/ 32GB variant, with a great discount of Rs 3,000.

The Honor View 20 with a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera and cutout display is also up for grabs. Its 6GB/128GB variant can be purchased with no-cost EMIs and an additional Rs 3,000 discount on leading debit and credit cards.

Flipkart deals

Flipkart’s landing page also has discounts on smartphone models on offer that includes the Honor 9N, Honor 10 Lite and Honor 9 Lite.

The Honor 7A and Honor 7S can be purchased under ‘now or never deals’.

The 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant of Honor 9N is priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 4,500 which has been reduced from its original price of Rs 13,999.

The 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant of Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs 9,499, with a discount of Rs 5,500 whereas the 4GB/64GB variant of Honor 9i can be bought at Rs 10,999.

READ ALSO | YouTube’s new update: Picture-in-Picture mode released for non-Premium users

The Honor 10 6GB/128GB variant, on the other hand, is available for purchase at Rs 24,999.

Those interested in purchasing 4GB RAM/ 64GB RAM variant of Honor 10 Lite can buy it at Rs 12,999.

Honor 7A whose 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant is also on sale is available for purchase at Rs 6,999.

The 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant of Honor 7S has been priced at Rs 5,499.

Tablets and wearables

Those looking for bigger screens than their smartphones will be happy to note that the Honor MediaPad tablets are also on sale. The MediaPad T3 10 and MediaPad T3 8 have been priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively, under the sale.

When it comes to wearables, the new Honor Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,499 whereas the Honor Band 4 Running Edition can be bought at Rs 1,499.

The Honor Watch Magic begins at the price of Rs 12,999 in the sale, which has been reduced for Rs 1,000 from its initial price.