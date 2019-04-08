Honor Gala Festival kicks off to take on Mi Fan Sale; Honor 9N available at Rs 8,000 off and more deals

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 10:41 AM

Honor Gala Festival sale also sees the Honor 10 Lite available with limited-period discounts

Honor Gala Festival is live on Flipkart and Amazon

To mark its five-year anniversary in India, Honor is hosting its Gala Festival sale across Flipkart and Amazon wherein Honor 9N, Honor Play, and other smartphones, wearables will be available to buy with discounts and bank offers. The sale is live now, started April 8, and will end on April 12. The announcement by the Huawei brand Honor comes close on the heels of the Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale.

Honor Gala Festival Sale Offers on Smartphones

The Honor 9N is available at Rs 9,499, down from Rs 13,999 on the 4GB/64GB variant. Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs 11,999, down from the listed price of Rs 19,999. Besides, the company’s ‘bestseller’ Honor 9 Lite (4GB + 64GB) can be purchased at Rs 9,499 after a discount of Rs 7,499 on the listed price.

There are ‘Now or Never’ deals listed on the sale page on Flipkart that include huge discounts on a range of smartphones. The Honor 7S 2GB/16GB model is available at Rs 5,499; the Honor 7A (3GB/32GB) is up for grabs at Rs 6,999; the Honor 9i is down to Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Honor Gala Festival sale also sees the Honor 10 Lite available with limited-period discounts. The smartphone with a 24-megapixel AI selfie camera is available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model after a discount of Rs 4,000 on the listed price. The Honor 10 can be purchased by paying Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Its listed price is Rs 35,999.

Commenting on the Honor Gala Festival, Suhail Tariq, CMO, Honor India, said “Ever since the brand was launched in India, we have received immense love and commitment from our consumers across the country. In our endeavour to create products those are meaningful to our consumers’ need and creating user-friendly technology interface, we have come a long way in India. Hence, we want to heartily thank our consumers by hitting the ground with the massive sale on our pre-eminent products from smartphones, wearable to tablets.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Honor Gala Festival kicks off to take on Mi Fan Sale; Honor 9N available at Rs 8,000 off and more deals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition