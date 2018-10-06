Honor Dussehra Sale: Two smartphones including Honor 8 Pro priced at Rs 29,999 available at just Re 1

Honor 8 Pro and Honor 7A will be available at Re 1 as part of the Dussehra sale. (Source: Honor website)

The festive season is here and so are the discounts! E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon have already announced the dates for ‘Big Billion Days’ and ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale while other markets players are also likely to follow the footsteps. Hoping on to the bandwagon, smartphone maker Honor has also announced several offers on its smartphones in India. The Honor Dussehra Sale will go live between October 10 and October 15 on the smartphone maker’s official e-store – the HiHonor Store.

Under the Honor Dussehra Sale, the company offers major discounts on various smartphones like Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 7C, Honor Play, and Honor 8 Pro. While the company is offering free coupons worth Rs 1,800 and discounts of up to Rs 4,000 as part of the sale, the deal that should catch your eye is ‘devices @ Re 1’.

During the sale, the company will offer two smartphones including Honor 8 Pro priced at Rs 29,999 for just Re 1. The phone will be up for grabs on October 12 at 11:45 AM. The other smartphone which will be available at the same price is Honor 7A. The phone will go on sale on October 9 at 11:45 AM.

Apart from these two smartphones, Honor Band 3 will also be available for just Re 1 under the Dussehra Sale. It will be up for grabs on October 15 at the same time. All these products are likely to be available till the stock lasts.

Honor is also offering coupons to the buyers. The customers can get coupons worth Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300 if they make purchases of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Apart from this, the customers will also be offered deals from MobiKwik, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio. The customers who will pay using MobiKwik, will get 20 per cent of cashback as ‘SuperCash’. Jio and Vodafone subscribers will also get cashback and data benefits.