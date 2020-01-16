Honor Devices: Pop-up camera phone, smartwatch and fitness band for tech-savvy youth

LtoR – Charles Peng, President, HONOR India, Norah Fatehi, Actor, J.J. Kwan, Product Marketing, HONOR Global

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s online focused sub-brand Honor has made rapid strides in the Indian smartphone market. To keep up with the growth momentum, Honor has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, Honor 9X, introducing the first Pop-Up selfie camera from the brand. It has also expanded its wearable portfolio with Honor MagicWatch2 and Honor Band 5i. While a detailed review of these devices will follow at a later date, here’s a quick snapshot of some of their features.

Honor 9X

A budget-friendly device, Honor 9X is a good fusion of the latest software and hardware features and functionality, offering a good user experience through advancement in photography, design and performance. Starting January 19, it will be available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colour variants, featuring 6GB (Rs 16,999) and 4GB RAM (Rs 13,999) along with 128GB ROM. It comes with 16.7 cm (6.59-inch) Full View display. The phone features a versatile 48MP AI triple camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor to boost image resolution and quality. The 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera (120 degree) helps capture an extensive view, while the 2MP depth-assist lens enables the depth of field recognition technology to create multi-dimensional photos.

Honor MagicWatch2

Devised with a 3.53 cm (1.39-inch) AMOLED touchscreen and impressive 14-day battery life, the Honor MagicWatch2 comes in a new-age design with intelligent health monitoring technologies. Equipped with Huawei TruSleep3.5 technology, it can precisely track and diagnose six common types of sleep disorders and provide suggestions for better sleep. The MagicWatch 2 (46mm) will be available at Rs12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant and Rs14,999 for the Flax Brown variant.

Honor Band 5i

Equipped with Full Colour display, Watch Face Store, USB charging, 24 x 7 heart rate, intelligent sleep monitoring and SPO2 features, Honor Band 5i gives precise health insights. It tracks and displays data such as heart rate, workout time, distance, stride frequency, speed, calories, aerobic/ anaerobic results for a more in-depth workout plan. Available in Black colour, it is priced at Rs1,999.