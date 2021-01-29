  • MORE MARKET STATS

Honor confirms it is in talks with Google to bring its apps, services to phones after separating from Huawei

Updated: Jan 29, 2021 2:30 PM

Honor has already officially confirmed its ‘renewed’ partnership with key US companies including Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and Microsoft.

Huawei HonorHuawei sold Honor to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology in November. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Honor launched the Honor V40 5G, its first phone after separating from Huawei, recently. The phone comes with Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 50 MP camera, and 66W fast charging. Sadly, it is based on Android 10, and because the phone is exclusive to China for now, obviously there are no Google services onboard.

Honor is known to launch its V-series phones internationally though but its close Huawei connection meant, its last few phones did not ship with Google apps and services outside of China leaving them with a major disadvantage. But things could change now as Honor CEO, George Zhao has confirmed (via South China Morning Post) that the company is in talks with Google to bring back Google apps and services to future Honor phones.

Honor has already officially confirmed its ‘renewed’ partnership with key US companies including Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and Microsoft but it has remained tight-lipped about an association with Google which would be ‘key’ if it is considering an overseas comeback and in the words of Zhao himself, planning to “make flagship phones that can compete with Apple and Huawei in China,” as soon as this year.

The Honor V40 5G could be a start. The phone is jam-packed with high-end specs and features, and if history is anything to go by, it could give the Galaxys and iPhones some run for their money—at even more affordable prices. The report does not say if the Honor V40 5G would be the first phone to come with Google apps and services, but, at least, there’s hope for things to get better in the days to come.

Huawei sold Honor to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology—a consortium of 30 of Honor’s agents and dealers—in November to help it resume sourcing components currently restricted by US sanctions. Honor, although it operated as an ‘independent’ sub-brand, relied on Huawei’s silicon and, even software to some extent, so it was hit as hard, if not more, by the US restrictions. Within a short period of time, since inception, Honor had chalked up a diverse portfolio of competitive products ranging from phones to laptops and smart TVs.

Honor is yet to make any product announcement in other categories, aside from phones, after separating from Huawei.

