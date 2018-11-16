Honor claims it sold over 6 million Honor 8X units globally, over 1 million in India

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 3:57 PM

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's online focused sub-brand Honor on Friday announced that it sold over 6 million units of the recently launched "Honor 8X" globally, becoming the top "Singles Day" performer in terms of sales volume and revenue under the smartphone category.

Honor claims it sold over 6 million Honor 8X units globally, over 1 million in India (File)

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s online focused sub-brand Honor on Friday announced that it sold over 6 million units of the recently launched Honor 8X globally, becoming the top Singles’ Day performer in terms of sales volume and revenue under the smartphone category. In India, over 1 million units of Honor products were sold during the Diwali festive period, with Honor 9N and Honor 8X being the most popular products on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon India respectively on the first selling day, the company said.

“As a thanksgiving for our Indian consumers, we would like to announce that unlike other smartphone brands, Honor will not increase the price of its smartphones this year,” said P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Consumer Business Group, Huawei.

Honor 8X also became one of the highest selling phones in Germany, France, the Middle East, North America and South Asia, the company added.

Honor 8X, launched in October in India, comes in three variants — 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

