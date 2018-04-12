Honor Blockbuster Days Sale is here! Huge discount – Honor 8 Pro gets Rs 7,000 off – How to avail

Honor smartphone brand has tied up with popular e-commerce giant Amazon India to bring huge sale on an array of smartphones.

Honor smartphone brand has tied up with popular e-commerce giant Amazon India to bring huge sale on an array of smartphones. Honor, which is a brand from Huawei has come up with a new sale called ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ which starts from April 12 and will go up to April 16. There are many smartphones such as Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 8 Pro, and Honor 6X are up for grabs. Popular smartphone such as the Honor 7X gets a hefty exchange offer whereas Honor 8 Pro gets a whopping Rs 7,000 off. Check out all the deals on offer on Honor smartphone with Amazon India.

Honor 6X: This smartphone from Honor comes in two variants and both the variants get its price cut. Honor 6X with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage can be bought for Rs 9,999, a price cut of Rs 4,000 from the retail price of Rs 13,999. The other variant with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage can be seen out of stock on Amazon India. Honor 6X is packed with a 5.5-inch full HD display. Under the hood, powering the device is Kirin 655 processor. In terms of battery, the phone has a 3,340mAh battery. Honor 6X sports a dual rear camera of 12MP and 2MP sensor with an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Honor 8 Pro: Under the ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ sale, the smartphone from Honor can be bought with a discount of Rs 7,000. With the discount, the price of the smartphone has been slashed down to Rs 22,999 from Rs 29,999. Honor 8 Pro has two colour options, such as: midnight black and navy blue. Honor 8 Pro packs a 5.7-inch Quad HD 2K display and gets its power from Kirin 960 processor. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage this smartphone check all the boxes of being a great seller. The Honor 8 Pro gets whopping 4,000mAh battery. When it comes to the camera, the Honor 8 Pro gets dual 12MP cameras on the rear end of the device while on the front for selfies, you will get an 8 MP shooter. With Honor 8 Pro on Amazon, there is a maximum exchange discount of up to Rs 12,389.

Honor 7X: The latest addition to the Honor family, the Honor 7X fails to get any price cut. However, interested buyers shall not be disappointed as the smartphone now comes with huge exchange benefits. The base model of the smartphone, that is 4GB RAM + 32 GB of internal memory is listed at Rs 12,999 however, there is an exchange benefit of up to Rs 11,125. The bigger variant of Honor 7X, which packs 4GB RAM + 64 GB of internal memory is listed at Rs 15,999, however, the exchange benefit is of Rs 14,389. Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch Full HD+ and a newer aspect ratio screen of 18:9 display. It is powered by Kirin 659 and gets a dual-rear camera of 16MP and 2MP sensors. The smartphone has a 3,340mAh battery.

Honor View 10: The high-end smartphone from Honor, the View 10 is also listed by Amazon India under the ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ sale. However, there is no discount or exchange offer on this one.