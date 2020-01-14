Honor 9X launched in India at starting price of Rs 13,999: Camera, other specifications

It also comes with a dual 3D curved panel with a fingerprint sensor also at the back of the phone. (Image: Twitter)

Honor 9X has been launched in India. The latest phone is the first to be launched by Honor in the country this year. The Honor 9X will come with an AI pop-up selfie camera. The front camera of the Honor 9X will be packed with a 16-megapixel camera. Honor 9X also boasts of a triple camera setup at the back of the phone. The main camera of the Honor 9X is the one in the middle with 48 megapixels. The camera at the top end of the Honor 9X is a 2-megapixel Depth Assist camera and the third one is an 8 megapixel Wide Angle camera.

The smartphone company also claims that the Honor 9X is equipped with an AI signal enhancer which will help in improving 4G reception by 50 per cent on the smartphone. It also comes with a dual 3D curved panel with a fingerprint sensor also at the back of the phone.

Talking about the display, the Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display. The Honor 9X comes in two different variants namely the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM version. The Honor 9X is powered with a 4,000 mAh battery. It will be available in Midnight Balck and Sapphire Blue colour.

Price

The Honor 9X with a 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999 with 128 GB storage space. Whereas the Honor 9X with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space will be priced at Rs 16,999. The latest phone from Honor will be sold only on Flipkart from January 19.

Other than this, Honor also launched the Honor Sport Pro, Honor Sport Headphones, Honor Band 5i, Honor Magic Watch 2 as well. Honor launched these products in an event which took place in Delhi.