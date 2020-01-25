Honor 9X : Here’s why you should this phone for its looks



Honor is back with a bang. Huawei’s online focused sub-brand has begun this year on a high note with a slew of new products, notably its latest flagship smartphone, Honor 9X, the first pop-up selfie camera from the brand. It is a budget-friendly device that is a nice blend of advanced hardware and software features that promises to give a good user experience. Honor has also expanded its wearable portfolio with Honor MagicWatch2 and Honor Band 5i. We got our hands on Honor 9X that comes with a 48MP AI triple camera; here’s a look at some of its key features and performance.

If you are familiar with Honor devices, you’ll surely agree with me that handsets from this Chinese device maker excel in three critical areas—design, display and camera technology. No wonder, the first impression you get about Honor 9X is that it’s a strikingly beautiful Android phone. To put it bluntly, I found the 9X to be one of the most attractive phones in recent months and I am sure it will find a place in the hearts of many people here.

Out of the box, Honor 9X promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand. The phone comes in two colour variants—Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black—featuring 6GB and 4GB RAM along with 128GB ROM. The device carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB variant. It features a 16.7cm (6.59-inch) FHD+ Full View display with 91% screen to body ratio for a seamless viewing experience. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics and you’ll get a clear view of all the finer details in your documents.

Honor has packed it with Dynamic Range Enhancer, a video enhancement technology normally limited to high-end phones. Designed with a unique TUV Rheinland-certified Blue Light filter, the 9X device effectively minimises the harmful blue light radiation emitted to prevent eye fatigue. The back of the phone features a unique X-shaped texture, which gives an elegant appeal to its design.

Besides the first from the brand—a 16MP AI pop up selfie camera, the device also features a versatile 48MP AI triple camera setup with 8MP Super Wide Angle lens for 120 degrees FOV and 2MP lens for depth recognition, among other photo and video capture enhancements on the device. Other AI features include AI hand-held detection, AI light detection, AI processing for utmost clarity and AI video stabilisation, for consumers to shoot like professionals. For the gaming enthusiasts and multi-taskers, Honor 9X boasts of HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset, 4/6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM (expandable upto 512GB) with 4000mAh battery and GPU Turbo 3.0 technology to boost the device’s performance and give you a good experience.

Keeping in mind the gaming enthusiasts, Honor 9X maximises in delivering a great user experience with the recently announced UFS 2.1 Storage and EROFS File System, improving the random read speed by 20% while memory space is extended by 14%. Equipped with the GPU Turbo 3.0 technology to boost the device’s gaming capabilities, it supports 25 global games including PUBG, Asphalt 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile and Modern Combat 5.

In my overall experience, the new Honor device left a lasting impression. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

SPECIFICATIONS