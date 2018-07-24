Honor 9N with display notch, dual cameras launched: Price in India, specifications

Honor 9N is official in India

Honor 9N has finally been launched in India. The smartphone was being teased by the Huawei brand Honor for a long time, where the company touted the phone’s AI capabilities, along with some features that have been specifically designed keeping Indian users in mind, such as the bike mode. Honor 9N is identical to the Honor 9i, which was launched in China earlier this year, however, the company has bumped up a few specifications on the former.

Honor 9N Price in India

Honor 9N India price is Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There are two more variants – the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999 and the top-end model packing 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999.

The India availability starts at 12 pm on July 31 and the smartphone will be exclusively available online via Flipkart. There is a bunch of launch offers accompanying the smartphone purchase – Jio Rs 2,200 cashback offer, 100GB additional data, and Myntra vouchers worth Rs 1,200.

Honor 9N Specifications

The Honor 9N is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. The company says that the EMUI 8.0 has been designed with subtle features that will facilitate day-to-day chores – such as putting the Honor 9N in bike mode will send a pre-recorded message to the caller telling him/her about your unavailability to attend the call as you’re driving. There’s a GPU Turbo mode that the company says will be rolled out as a part of an OTA update sometime later this year. The Game Suite mode is another feature that will allow the caller to respond to a call in an on-screen interface while you’re playing games.

There is a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with the resolution maxed out to 1080×2280 pixels. There is a notch at the top of the display, however, you can hide the notch if it bothers you. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM options. The onboard storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone.

Honor 9N comes with dual cameras on the back. The rear side of the Honor 9N has a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, accompanied by an LED flash. The cameras support PDAF, autofocus, and HDR among other nifty features. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera with AI prowess. It also doubles up as the facial scanner, which the company claims can unlock the phone even in low light condition, besides making sure that there is no action carried out if the eyes are closed. There is also a ‘Direct Face Unlock’ feature that will eliminate the step to turn on the lock screen on the phone. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.