  4. Honor 9N to be exclusively available on Flipkart, launch set for July 24

Honor 9N will be launched in India next week. It is the rebranded version of the Honor 9i.

By: | Published: July 20, 2018 6:48 PM
Honor 9N is launching in India on July 24

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Friday announced to partner with Flipkart for the exclusive sale of Honor 9N that is set to be launched on July 24 in India.

The upcoming smartphone will come with a Full-View Notch display and a 2.5D curved glass design with 12 layers of premium glass with nano coating.

“We are delighted to announce that Flipkart will be our exclusive online sale partner for ‘Honor 9N’ and we believe that this partnership will further help us strengthen our position in the Indian smartphone market,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President of Sales, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

Honor has captured three per cent market share in the Indian market.

