Honor 9N: This mid-ranger is a notch above the rest

Talk to any mobile handset maker on its India growth strategy and you will hear about its strong focus on the mid-range segment. Curiously, it is Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand from the Huawei Group, that seems to have successfully transformed its strategy into direct business gains. In a short span of time, it has made rapid strides in the Indian smartphone market with Honor 10, Honor 7A and 7C, to name a few—that are a good blend of speed and performance.

Recently, Honor 9N made its debut in India. The 3GB RAM & 32GB ROM version is available for Rs 11,999 while the 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM variant comes for Rs 13,999. The 4GB RAM & 128GB ROM variant of Honor 9N is priced at Rs 17,999. It is available in four colours; namely, Lavender Purple, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Robin Egg Blue. We take a look at its features and overall performance.

Honor 9N is equipped with narrow Notch Display design with 14.84 cm, 2280 x 1080 FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio and 79% screen to body ratio for more screen space with minimum bezel experience. Even after having a large display of 14.84cm, the Honor 9N feels like you are holding a 13.21cm smartphone with 16:9 aspect ratio. Inspired by water droplet design, the Honor 9N also comes with a 2.5D curved glass design with 12 Layers of Glass and a Nano coating finish for a mirror-like effect to make the phone appear premium and make it stand out from the rest of the competition.

Probing the innards, the Honor 9N is equipped with the latest EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Kirin 659 processor. EMUI 8.0 can help manage back end applications more intelligently and together with Kirin 659 Chipset delivers good performance for high-end mobile games, giving users a lag-free experience. The Honor 9N is equipped with a dedicated i5 co-processor for small yet important tasks such as GPS location, step counting, distance measurement and other information without activating the primary chipset. The smartphone is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Honor 9N is powered with a dual 13MP+2MP Primary Dual Lens camera. You can take pictures just like a professional with Honor 9N’s fast focusing technology (PDAF) and the ‘Bokeh Effect’. And with the secondary lens of an aperture size of F0.95, the Honor 9N Dual lens camera helps to add more depth to the pictures taken in a blurry background. It also comes with AR Lens, adding funny cosplay and quirky background to add a fun element to the pictures. Additionally, the ‘Capture First, Focus Later’ mode gives users an opportunity to focus on the right details after they have clicked the picture. The device’s 16MP Front Selfie camera allows users to click those perfect selfies in any given light condition. The selfie camera is equipped with the portrait mode feature that can identify the face of the user in the image and achieve accurate Bokeh effects. The 3D light blending algorithms give good contour to a user’s face, which is further supported by its intelligent beautification function.

During the review period, the Honor 9N was very good in performance. It is fast and smooth with no lags whatsoever when switching between apps, its camera captures amazing photos, the battery is decent enough to last two days of moderate use. Overall, the Honor 9N is a reasonably priced Android phone with some high-end features, but it isn’t without stiff competition.