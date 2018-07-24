Honor 9N goes official in India, starting at Rs 11,999: Event higlights

Honor 9N India launch is set for today

Honor 9N India launch is set for today. The latest smartphone from the stable of Huawei brand Honor is scheduled for 11:30 today at an event in New Delhi. The company has already confirmed that the Honor 9N will be exclusively available online via Flipkart. The Honor 9N is a rebranded version of the Honor 9i that was launched earlier this year in China.

Honor 9N with display notch, dual cameras launched: Price in India, specifications

Honor 9N Launch Live Streaming

The Honor 9N India launch event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. The company is live streaming the event via its YouTube channel. You can watch the live stream here:

Honor 9N Price in India

Honor 9N is expected to cost nearly as much as what it is priced in China. The smartphone bears a price tag of 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,600) for the 64GB model while the 128GB storage model costs 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,800) in China. It is not clear whether Honor will launch only one SKU in India or both.

Honor 9N Specifications

Honor 9N, or the Honor 9i, supports dual SIM cards and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The storage options include 64GB and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. Honor 9N packs a 5.84-inch full-HD+ 19:9 display with a notch on the top.

For optics, the Honor 9N has dual cameras combining a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. The Honor 9N packs a 16-megapixel sensor on the front, powered by AI capabilities. There will be modes given on the front camera such as AI Beauty. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.