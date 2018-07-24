Honor 9N goes official in India, starting at Rs 11,999: Event higlights

Honor 9N India launch is set for today. The latest smartphone from the stable of Huawei brand Honor is scheduled for 11:30 today at an event in New Delhi. The company has already confirmed that the Honor 9N will be exclusively available online via Flipkart. The Honor 9N is a rebranded version of the Honor 9i that was launched earlier this year in China.
Honor 9N with display notch, dual cameras launched: Price in India, specifications
Honor 9N Launch Live Streaming
The Honor 9N India launch event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. The company is live streaming the event via its YouTube channel. You can watch the live stream here:
Honor 9N Price in India
Honor 9N is expected to cost nearly as much as what it is priced in China. The smartphone bears a price tag of 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,600) for the 64GB model while the 128GB storage model costs 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,800) in China. It is not clear whether Honor will launch only one SKU in India or both.
Honor 9N Specifications
Honor 9N, or the Honor 9i, supports dual SIM cards and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The storage options include 64GB and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. Honor 9N packs a 5.84-inch full-HD+ 19:9 display with a notch on the top.
For optics, the Honor 9N has dual cameras combining a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. The Honor 9N packs a 16-megapixel sensor on the front, powered by AI capabilities. There will be modes given on the front camera such as AI Beauty. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.
Honor 9N price in India is Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB option while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs Rs 13,999. There is a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version that costs Rs 17,999. The sale starts at 12 noon on 31st July.
The Honor 9N will get a 'GPU Turbo' as a part of an OTA update
Honor 9N has been launched by Bhumi Pednekar on the stage
The Game Suite on the Honor 9N that subdues the ringtones of an incoming call but lets you receive it so that you can decide whether to take it or deny it while playing a game in landscape mode.
Honor touts that the facial scanner works 'really' fast, even in low light conditions. It will also make sure the phone doesn't get unlocked with the eyes closed. There is also a 'Direct Face Unlock' feature.
There is a 16-megapixel front camera on the Honor 9N equipped with Artificial Intelligence
On the rear, Honor 9N has a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras
Honor 9N has a 19:9 display that houses a notch on the top. However, the users can hide the notch if they don't like it
Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, now on stage to unveil the smartphone
Honor 9 Lite sold over a million units in 90 days, Sanjeev boasted of the milestone
Sanjeev: Honor has become No.1 in China and among the top five mobile brands in India
P Sanjeev, Vice President India - Huawei Consumer Group, is on stage to talk about the company's growth in the country. Huawei has reached the number 72 in the Fortune500 list, Sanjeev said.
Honor 9N will be available via Flipkart online as the company had previously made the same announcement.
Honor 9N India launch is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. Honor has organised an event in New Delhi where it will be taking the wraps off the Honor 9N. Honor 9N is essentially a rebranded version of the Honor 9i, which was launched in China earlier this year as the successor to the last year's model with the same name.