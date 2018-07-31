Honor 9N first sale today at 12 pm: Offers include ‘Buy 1 get 1 free’ and more

Honor 9N was launched earlier this month

Honor 9N will go on sale today for the first time. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Honor store at 12 noon today in a flash sale. The flash sale model requires the buyers to be quick as there are limited units. The Honor 9N was launched earlier this month as the budget offering that features a notched display and a glass finish.

The Honor 9N sale will kick off at 12 pm on Flipkart and Honor’s e-store. The 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage variants will be available to purchase on Flipkart while the Honor e-store will sell all the variants. Flipkart is offering Jio Rs 2,200 cashback on the purchase of the smartphone along with 100GB additional data and Myntra vouchers worth Rs 1,200.

The Honor e-store, on the other hand, is giving an exciting deal to the customers. On the purchase of a Honor 9N unit, an extra unit will be offered to the 9th, 9th, and 999th customer for free. Honor will give away a free Honor 9N 32GB storage variant to these customers. The colour model will be chosen by the company for the free unit.

Moreover, the free unit will not be shipped along with the bought one, so the winners may need to wait. There is also a lucky draw where the customers can win free earphones. However, the company has not stated the number of units available in the offer.

The Honor 9N 3GB/ 32GB variant costs Rs 11,999, the 4GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs 13,999, and the top-end 4GB/ 128GB variant will be available at Rs 17,999. The smartphone is available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Honor 9N is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. There is a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with the resolution maxed out to 1080×2280 pixels with a notch at the top of the display, however, you can hide the notch if it bothers you. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM options. The onboard storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone.

Honor 9N comes with dual cameras on the back. The rear side of the Honor 9N has a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, accompanied by an LED flash. The cameras support PDAF, autofocus, and HDR among other nifty features. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera with AI prowess. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.