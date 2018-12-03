Honor 8X review: Good pick in the mid-range category

During the Diwali season sale, this handset maker received a great customer response for some of its products—Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i,Honor 10 and Honor 7A; it sold a whopping 1 million devices.

Whenever there is a discussion on the latest mobile phones, chances are that devices from Honor will find a strong mention. Of late, this smartphone e-brand from the Huawei Group has captured the mind space of Indian customers; Honor devices have great performance and design, their cameras are especially a hit among the tech-savvy youth. During the Diwali season sale, this handset maker received a great customer response for some of its products—Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i,Honor 10 and Honor 7A; it sold a whopping 1 million devices.

Furthermore, the Honor 8X was the best seller during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale in the mid-range category. Launched in October this year, the Honor 8X caters to consumers looking for smartphones with great performance and design in the mid-range category. The phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2340 pixels at a PPI of 396 pixels per inch. The phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is available in two colour variants—Blue and Black, priced at `14,999. There is also a 6GB RAM and 64GB Black variant, priced at Rs 16,999.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Honor 8X uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to take photography to the next level. It is equipped with a 20MP and 2MP Dual AI rear camera and 16MP front camera. The AI incorporated in the camera can recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories and optimise settings and enhance photo quality based on what users are shooting.

Once in action, the Honor 8X smartphone uses AI to produce excellent night shots without a tripod by using multi-frame stabilisation technology based on machine learning. The Honor 8X AI dual rear camera technology automatically detects different objects in the photos and optimises setting accordingly. Even if a user lacks steady control, the technology analyses camera movement and intelligently selects and combines several different frames to help assure the most blur-free photo possible.

With an enhanced ISO, 4-in-1 light fusion support and multi-frame image processing, the 16MP front-facing camera can dramatically improve the photo quality. By combing multiple frames into one and brightening up faces, both the environment and faces are clear and vivid even in a dim environment or with a strong backlight. The Honor 8X equipped with Night mode helps shoot photos at perfection. The AI camera takes multiple frames during that period and creates the best photo.

The Honor 8X is powered by a 3750mAh. It is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts nano-SIM and nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Fingerprint sensor, Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

Overall, the Honor 8X is a very smooth, fast and responsive phone, and a good pick in the mid-range category.