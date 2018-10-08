​​​
Honor 8X availability date announced, to be available exclusively on Amazon

After the succesful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on October 16. It will be priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 23,000.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 3:56 PM
Honor 8X, Honor 8X date, Honor 8X feature, Honor 8X price on amazon, Honor 8X review The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants — 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. (Photo source: Twitter/@ Honorglobal)

An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will sport a powerful dual rear camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants — 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016. The 32GB+3GB variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64GB+4GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

