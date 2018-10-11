Honor 8C with dual cameras, 6.26-inch notch display launched: From price to specifications, check key details here

Honor 8C has been launched as the latest entrant to the Huawei brand Honor’s kitty. After weeks of leaks, rumours, and reports, the Honor 8C is the successor to the Honor 7C, which was launched earlier this year. The Honor 8C comes packed with features such as a 19:9 notch display, 4000mAh battery, and face unlock. The smartphone has been launched in China, however, it is not clear whether Honor will bring this device to the Indian markets.

The Honor 8C is a mid-range smartphone that succeeds the Honor 7C, which itself was launched to tick all the right boxes for the mid-range bracket. It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. Powering the smartphone is a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which marks its debut on a smartphone with Honor 8C. For graphics, the smartphone has an Adreno 506 GPU. The Honor 8C packs 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card up to 256GB.

There is a dual camera setup on the Honor 8C – a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor – which will work in sync to produce Bokeh effect in the photos. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.4. Both the front and rear cameras have LED flash module. The Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports dual SIM cards. A 4000mAh battery is integrated inside the smartphone to provide the juice. It supports 10W charging. The Honor 8C has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear of the smartphone.

In China, the Honor 8C comes with a price tag of 1,099 yuan (roughly Rs 11,800) for the base variant and 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 15,000) for the high-end model with 64GB internal storage. The colour options for the Honor 8C include Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Purple. The sale will begin on October 16 in China. Its India launch details are not available as of now.