Honor 8C with dual AI Camera setup, Snapdragon 632 SoC launched: Price in India

Honor 8C has been launched in India

Honor 8C, the Huawei brand Honor’s latest addition to its mid-segment smartphone family, has officially been launched in India. The Honor 8C comes to Indian markets almost one and a half months after it was launched first in China. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, a dual camera setup powered by AI, and a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Honor 8C Price in India

The Honor 8C will be available to buy at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB and 32GB storage while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999. It was earlier reported that the Honor 8C will cost around Rs 15,000, thereby, making it a competition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1. But, the official pricing maxed out to Rs 12,999, the Honor 8C will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

The smartphone will be exclusively available to buy via Amazon.in, as well as HiHonor online store starting December 10. It comes in Magic Night Black, Nebula Purple, Platinum Gold, and Aurora Blue colour options. For the offers, the Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs 4,450, in addition to 100GB 4G data on top of the purchased mobile plan.

Honor 8C Specifications

The Honor 8C supports dual Nano SIM cards and runs EMUI 8.1 that is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display (720×1520 pixels resolution) with a notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, which seems like a detour going by company’s tradition of equipping its smartphones with its in-house Kirin processors.

For photography, the Honor 8C houses a dual camera setup that is powered by AI. there is a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the Honor 8C comes with an 8-megapixel camera. The company says that the AI Camera can detect and optimise over 500 scenarios under as many as 22 categories. The Honor 8C is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a fingerprint sensor given on the rear side of the smartphone. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the handset.