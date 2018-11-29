Honor 8C with 6.26-inch notch display to launch in India today: Watch LIVE updates

The Honor 8C will launch in India today

Honor 8C is set to launch today in India at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone was launched in China last month as the new entrant to the company’s mid-range family. The Honor 8C will take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1, considering its pricing will be somewhere around Rs 15,000, as per an IANS report. The Honor 8C India launch event is also expected to see the launch of the Honor Band 4, which has already been launched in China.

Honor 8C Launch in India Live Stream

The Huawei brand Honor will kick off the Honor 8C launch event at 12 pm. The launch event will also be live stream across various platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The YouTube live stream video has been embedded below so that you can catch the live updates right here.

Honor 8C Price in India, Specifications

The Honor 8C was earlier reported to be priced around Rs 15,000. While Honor will announce the official pricing of the smartphone at the launch event, it is speculated to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the freshly-launched Realme U1, priced up to Rs 15,999 for the top-end variants. In China, the Honor 8C costs 1,099 yuan (roughly Rs 11,100) for the base variant and 1,399 yuan (roughly Rs 14,200) for the top-end variant.

For the specifications, the Honor 8C comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. There is a dual camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear. For selfies, the Honor 8C comes with an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.