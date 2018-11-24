Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8C: Detailed comparison of price, specifications

While Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been already launched with the company claiming a sale of over 6,00,000 devices, the Honor 8C has been slated to launch on 29 November.

Honor 8C and Xiaomi Note 6 Pro are the two new smartphones making a lot of buzz in the Indian tech market. While Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been already launched with the company claiming a sale of over 6,00,000 devices in the first sale, the Honor 8C has been slated to launch on November 29. Both the devices belong to the popular sub-Rs 15,000 segment of the smartphone market where there is a very high demand and competition. Here is a comparison at the price and specifications:

Price

Redmi Note 6 Pro price: The device has been launched in India at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM/64GB inbuilt storage, while the top variant is offered at Rs 15,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

Honor 8C price: While the specifications of the device are known, its India price has been kept a secret. The device was launched in China last month by Huawei sub-brand Honor at a price starting at 1,099 yuan for the base variant. Based on device’s price in China, an IANS report suggests that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 15,000.

Camera

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Xiaomi has introduced four cameras – two cameras on each side – for the first time in the Redmi Note series. In the rear side, the users will get a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor while there is a setup of a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the front.

Honor 8C: There is a dual camera setup on the Honor 8C – a combination of a primary 13-megapixel rear sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera, again powered by LED flash for low-light photography.

Software, Processor and RAM

Redmi Note 6 Pro: The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It is available in two options – 4GB and 6GB of RAM – along with 64GB internal storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro ships with MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor 8C: The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.

Display

Redmi Note 6 Pro: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is further protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass and with up to 500 nits of brightness.

Honor 8C: Honor 8C comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Battery and sensors

Redmi Note 6 Pro: The device comes with a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W Quick Charge. The power adapter comes with customisation that can withstand voltage surges up to 380V. The company claims battery to last up to two days.

Honor 8C: This handset will also be powered by a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for 10W charging. For the sensors, the Honor 8C will sport light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor that is mounted on the rear of the handset.