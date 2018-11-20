Honor 8C said to launch next week in India, features AI-powered dual cameras, 4000mAh battery

Honor 8C could launch in India next week

Honor 8C is reportedly scheduled to launch in India in the coming week, as per a report by IANS citing industry sources. Huawei brand Honor could launch its new mid-range device in India sometime next week, however, the exact date is not clear. The Honor 8C was launched in China in October and comes with a 6.26-inch FullView display with a notch, 4000mAh battery, and dual cameras.

The Chinese company seems set to announce the launch of a new member to its mid-range line available in India. For the pricing, the Honor 8C was launched at a price of 1,099 yuan (roughly Rs 11,900) for the 32GB storage variant and 1,399 yuan (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 64GB storage variant. The India pricing is expected to be similar to the aforementioned pricing.

For the pricing, the Honor 8C comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with a notch at the top and the aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and two storage options – 32GB and 64GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. There is a dual camera setup on the rear – a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor – accompanied by an LED flash. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is available on the smartphone along with an LED flash.

The Honor 8C has a 4000mAh battery integrated under the hood. There are standard connectivity options available such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others. The smartphone is a part of Honor’s smartphone family that features Artificial Intelligence for the cameras and company’s skin EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone measures 158.72×75.94×7.98mm and weighs in at 167.2 grams.

The company recently claimed that it sold over 6 million Honor 8X units globally during the festive season while 1 million Honor products were sold in India during the Diwali days. The Honor 8X is one of the most popular smartphones for the company. It comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 18,999 respectively.