Honor 8C may be priced around Rs 15k in India – Can it take on Redmi Note 6 Pro?

Honor 8C is said to launch in India next week

Honor 8C India launch was reported to take place sometime next week earlier this week. Now a new IANS report suggests that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 15,000, a highly crowded price segment that has some of the most popular smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and more. The Honor 8C is the new member to the Honor smartphone family that also includes the Honor 8X, which was recently announced to have sold over 6 million units globally.

The Honor 8C was launched in China last month by Huawei sub-brand Honor at a price starting at 1,099 yuan for the base variant. The India pricing will be announced at the event, the dates for which are yet to be announced by the company. Going by the China pricing, the Honor 8C could indeed be priced around Rs 15,000 in India.

For the specifications, the Honor 8C comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.

There is a dual camera setup on the Honor 8X – a combination of a primary 13-megapixel rear sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies that, too, has an LED flash for low-light photography.

The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for 10W charging. As for the sensors, the Honor 8C gets an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and a fingerprint sensor that is mounted on the rear of the handset.