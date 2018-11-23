Honor 8C launch in India on November 29: Here’s everything you should know

Honor 8C to be launched in India on November 29

Honor 8C India launch has been scheduled for November 29. The next mid-segment smartphone from the Huawei brand Honor will join the company’s portfolio in India next week. It was reported earlier this week that Honor 8C will debut in the country next week and that it will be priced around Rs 15,000. While the launch date has been confirmed by Amazon via a dedicated listing, the price of the smartphone will be announced at the event.

Honor 8C Price in India

In China, the Honor 8C was launched at 1,099 yuan for the 4GB/32GB variant and 1,399 yuan for the 4GB/64GB variant. If we go by this pricing, Honor could attach a price tag of around Rs 15,000 for the top-end variant in India. It is highly likely that both the RAM and storage variants will be launched in India.

Amazon has made a dedicated listing live on its e-commerce website for the Honor 8C, which tells that the smartphone will be exclusively sold on the same platform.

Honor 8C Specifications

The Honor 8C comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which is launching on a smartphone for the first time in India. The Honor 8C packs 4GB of RAM along with two storage configurations, 32GB and 64GB, which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For photography, Honor 8C comes with dual sensors on the rear – 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with AI capabilities to enhance the selfies. The Honor 8C is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood, which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.