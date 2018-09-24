Honor 7s: Price, specifications, pros and cons of budget phone

HONOR 7S: Ideal pick in budget segment (Image: IE)

Honor 7S is the latest smartphone from the Chinese brand’s budget portfolio that comes at a budget price of Rs 6,999. The highlight of the smartphone is its tall display, build quality and rear camera sensor. But considering its price and specifications, it has some serious rivals in the budget segment. There’s the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, 10.or D. Here is our review of the budget Honor 7S smartphone.

What is good?

Honor 7S might sport what is a ‘cheap’ price, but it does come with a good design and solid build quality. The phone is built out of plastic, however, the rear side has a metal finish with fine antenna lines running at the top and bottom of the back panel. The blue finish adds a classic touch to the phone.

Honor 7S houses a 5.45-inch 720p FullView display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The large display is impressively fitted in a compact form factor offering a better grip on the phone. Although the front panel features a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, the colours are quite vibrant. The display is bright and offers sharp text details and good viewing angles. Your thumb can comfortably reach the power button and volume keys even when you operate the Honor 7 with one hand. It also comes with facial recognition feature, which works well in most situations. For a `6,999 phone, getting this feature right is impressive.

The phone offers a dedicated microSD slot as well which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously. Again, this is a feature, which budget smartphone users will appreciate.

On the software front, Honor 7S runs the proprietary EMUI 8.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS. EMUI provide a bunch of themes and icons that you apply as per your taste. The phone comes with a dark notification shade that adds a neat look, and it includes an app drawer that makes it easier to access apps rather than getting them cluttered in the Home layout.

Coming to the camera performance, Honor 7S features a single 13MP camera lens at the back with LED flash module. The native camera app provides a few real-time filters and lets you tweak White Balance and ISO settings. Up front, the phone features a 5MP camera with an LED flash support.

What is not so good?

Although the Honor 7S comes with a neat design and bright display, we were disappointed with the overall performance. The phone runs a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset paired with PowerVR GE8100 GPU. With the Honor 7S we faced continuous stutter and lag even with day-to-day activities. The phone can’t handle basic multi-tasking. Even while writing a text message we had to wait a couple of seconds to send it to the recipient.

Overall, the Honor 7S comes with a neat design, solid build quality and feels good for its price.

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999

By- Meghna Dutta