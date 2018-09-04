Honor 7S budget smartphone now in India; check price, specifications

​​​
Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched its affordable smartphone Honor 7S in India; check price and features here.

New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched its affordable smartphone Honor 7S in India for Rs 6,999.

The device will be available on Flipkart starting September 14 in gold, blue and black colours.

“At Honor, we have always focused on making the phones user-friendly and bringing seamless smartphone experiences at an affordable price. We are delighted to introduce the all new Honor 7S in our budget segment smartphone range,” P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Honor 7S features a 13.84cm HD+ 18:9 “FullView” display.

It is equipped with a fast focusing 13MP HD camera with PDAF technology and a 5MP front camera with LED selfie light.

The device comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Backed by a 3020mAh battery, the phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 operating system.

