Honor 7A goes out of stock within 2 minutes of sale, claims company

Huawei's Honor 7A smartphone was sold out within 120 seconds of its first flash sale on Flipkart, the company announced on Tuesday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 4:22 PM
The device comes with 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Priced at Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB), “Honor 7A” was available at ‘No Cost EMI’ with HDFC bank credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

“This reaffirms our strong position in the Indian market and gives us the confidence to continue launching top best-in-class products for our consumers in the time to come,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The device comes with 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera and 8MP front camera.

It has a 5.7-inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio “FullView” display with 75.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

