Honor 60 Pro, Honor 60 launched with curved OLED screens, 108MP cameras and 66W fast charging: Details

Honor, formerly a Huawei spin-off brand, launched the Honor 60 series in China on Wednesday, November 30th. There are two phones to talk about—the Honor 60 and more powerful Honor 60 Pro. Unlike the Honor 50 series, there is no “SE” model this time, at least not now. Also, to be clear, the Honor 60 series phones—like Honor 50 series—will support Google Mobile Services aka Google Play Store and Google apps outside of China should Honor launch them globally.

Honor 60 Pro, Honor 60 prices, availability

The Honor 60 starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,700) for 8GB/128GB while a version with 8GB/256GB will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,300). The top-end model with 12GB/256GB will set buyers back by CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,800).

The Honor 60 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,500) for 8GB/256GB while a version with 12GB/256GB will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,000).

Both the phones are now available for pre-order in China. Global price and availability are yet to be announced.

Honor 60 Pro, Honor 60 specs, features

The Honor 60 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1080p quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out—the screen supports HDR10 Plus. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chip. The phone comes with a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging. On the back, the Honor 60 Pro has a triple camera setup with an 108MP main, 50MP ultra-wide angle with autofocus, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie shooter.

The Honor 60 on the other hand has a 6.67-inch 1080p two-side curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate—the screen supports HDR10. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip under the hood and packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging. On the back, the Honor 60 has an 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Both Honor 60 Pro and Honor 60 run Honor’s Magic UI 5.0 software based on Android 12.