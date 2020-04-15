Honor 30 Pro+, 30 Pro and Honor 30 launched with 50X periscope zoom cameras, 5G connectivity

Global pricing and availability aren’t known yet.

Huawei offshoot Honor has launched three new high-end camera-focused smartphones in its home market. The phones in question are the Honor 30 Pro+, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30. The Honor 30 Pro+ is of course the cream of the lot, with the Honor 30 Pro bringing much of the Honor 30 Pro+ in a more affordable package. The vanilla Honor 30 is also not very far behind.

Since cameras seem to be their main focus, let’s just start with that. All the three phones come with an 8MP periscope-style telephoto camera that’s capable of shooting up to 5X optically and up to 50X via hybrid means (hardware+software). Rest of the camera specs are different with each phone with the Honor 30 Pro+ obviously getting the best specs.

The Honor 30 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX700), an 8MP periscope-style telephoto, a 16MP ultrawide and another macro camera. The Honor 30 Pro has a 40MP main camera (Sony IMX600), an 8MP periscope-style telephoto, a 16MP ultrawide and another macro camera. The Honor 30 meanwhile has a 40MP main camera (Sony IMX600), an 8MP periscope-style telephoto, and another 8MP ultrawide. On the front, while the Honor 30 Pro+ and Honor 30 Pro come with a 32MP plus ultra wide angle camera setup, the Honor 30 has a single 32MP selfie shooter — all inside a punch hole cutout.

Speaking of other specs, the Honor 30 Pro+ and Honor 30 Pro come with a 6.57-inch OLED display with a 1080p+ resolution, with the Pro+ also getting a 90Hz high refresh rate panel. Under the hood, while the Honor 30 Pro+ and Honor 30 Pro come with Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G processor, the Honor 30 is rocking its Kirin 985 5G processor. The Honor 30 Pro+ and Honor 30 Pro come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage while the Honor 30 maxes out at 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Software inside all the phones is Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1.0.

The Honor 30 Pro+ is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired and 27W wireless charging support. The Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 come with a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging support.

While the Honor 30 Pro+ starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 54,300), the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 start at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,300) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 32,600) respectively. Global pricing and availability aren’t known yet.