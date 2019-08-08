Honor 20i now comes in a Limited Edition Phantom Red colour

HONOR 20i limited edition Phantom Red

Huawei brand Honor has just launched a limited edition version of its Honor 20i in the ongoing Flipkart and Amazon Independence Day sales. It has been launched in a limited edition Phantom Red colour variant – which is a mix of red, purple and pink.

The limited-edition version will be available 4GB/128GB version for Rs 12,999, on both Amazon and Flipkart, along with Honor India’s official website.

The 3D photolithography technology has been used to provide the smartphone with the prism-shaped colour gradient, Honor said in a press note. In a statement Suhail Tariq, CMO of Honor India said that they decided to launch the limited-edition Phantom Red variant of Honor 20i after getting a huge response for the Phantom Blue and Midnight black, which was launched two months back.

Honor 20i Specifications

The Honor 20i comes with a triple camera setup – the primary rear camera has a 24-megapixel sensor. The secondary camera comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lenses with 120-degree field of view, and the tertiary one is a depth sensor 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The most interesting feature of the camera is that it is AI-enabled and can recognise over 500 scenes in 22 categories.

It has a 6.21-inch Full-HD display with a dewdrop notch up at the top. It is powered by 12nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC coupled with Mali G51 GPU.

The 128GB storage of Honor 20i Phantom Red is expandable up to 512GB. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back panel of the phone. The phone comes with 3400mAh battery, and is connected with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2. It also has GPS and GLONASS and weighs around 164 grams.